Police shot and killed a man armed with a screwdriver in Queens on Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. about a woman screaming on Westgate Street near Thurston Street; when cops arrived, they found a man with a screwdriver threatening his mother in a stairwell at 137-64 Westgate St., police said.

Officers told the 28-year-old suspect to drop the screwdriver, but he refused, the NYPD said. Police struggled with the suspect, and officers deployed a stun gun, but missed him, cops said.

The responding officers were able to free the woman, but they continued to struggle with the armed suspect; cops deployed one round each and hit the suspect, who was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.