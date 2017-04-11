A man impersonating a police officer is accused of stealing from four Brooklyn businesses, and attempting to steal from a fifth, the NYPD said.

Arcelay Camilo, 36, entered five locations in the past week and identified himself either as a police officer or detective by displaying a police patch or logo on his shirt. He stole cash and cigarettes from four of the businesses, according to authorities.

In at least two of the cases, Camilo told workers that he needed to check for loosies, according to businesses.

The latest incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Gourmet Deli Grill at 6318 18th Ave. in Bensonhurst. Camilo went into the deli at about 1:10 a.m. and demanded money from the store clerk, police said. He also said he needed to check the store’s cigarettes, according to an employee.

But when the clerk asked for identification, Camilo ran away without any money, police said.

The day before, Camilo stole $562 from Paksey Associate Grocery at 2006 86th St. in Bath Beach.

Wazed Khan, whose wife owns the grocery store, said Camilo came in asking to check the store’s cigarette stamps. He told Khan’s wife that there were complaints that the store was selling loose or fake cigarettes, he said.

He also asked how much money she had and then took it, Khan said.

Police say Camilo stole $1,000 and nine cigarette packs from a deli and smoke shop at 6901 New Utrecht Ave. on Sunday; $2,500 and an unknown amount of cigarettes from a grocery store at 2901 West 21st St. on Saturday; and $300, a wallet and cigarettes from a laundromat at 7324 20th Ave. on Thursday.