Trump and his team have sparred with the

Trump and his team have sparred with the facts in the first several days of his new administration. (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)

Comments

More like this

President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders What you need to know about executive actions Transit workshops will be held by city officials Pitch your transit ideas to the city at these workshops Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles

Comments