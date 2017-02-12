City officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, will participate in a rally in support of refugees in lower Manhattan on Sunday.

The rally, organized by the Jewish nonprofit HIAS, will begin at 11 a.m. in Battery Park, with the Statue of Liberty as its backdrop.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer are also expected to speak.

The rally was organized in reaction to President Donald Trump’s actions against refugees.

“Jewish refugees were turned away from these shores in their greatest hour of need,” organizers wrote on the event page. “Our community must stand up for refugees, and not allow history to repeat itself.”

Trump late last month had signed an executive order that suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and banned the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely. The order was soon blocked by a federal judge and an appeals court upheld the suspension on Feb. 9. Trump, however, has said he is considering a new executive order on immigration.

HIAS has organized sister rallies in other parts of the country.