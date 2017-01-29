New Yorkers gathered at Battery Park in Manhattan on Sunday in response to President Donald Trump's recent executive order barring non-U.S. citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries entry into the United States.

The rally, organized by the New York Immigration Coalition, Make the Road New York and more local social justice groups, is a continuation of Saturday's protests at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where a dozen international travelers were detained and an unknown number are still being held, reports say.

Check out photos from the protest below.

Protesters gather in Battery Park and march to Foley Square on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters gather in Battery Park and march to Foley Square on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Protesters gather in Battery Park and march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan to protest President Trump's Executive order imposing controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters gather in Battery Park and march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan to protest President Trump's Executive order imposing controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Protesters march from Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters march from Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Protesters gather in Battery Park and march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH) Protesters gather in Battery Park and march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRYAN R. SMITH)

Demonstrators gather at an afternoon rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Spencer Platt) Demonstrators gather at an afternoon rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images North America / Spencer Platt)

People gather at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People gather at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Demonstrators hold signs at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Demonstrators hold signs at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A man holds up a sign at a demonstration in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) A man holds up a sign at a demonstration in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads "No Wall" at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads "No Wall" at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Demonstrators cheer at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Demonstrators cheer at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Demonstrators hold signs at a rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Demonstrators hold signs at a rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People hold signs at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People hold signs at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Demonstrators attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Demonstrators attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A woman holds the American flag at a rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) A woman holds the American flag at a rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

A man holds a sign, reading "We Are Here to Stay," at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) A man holds a sign, reading "We Are Here to Stay," at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People attend a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People attend a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Demonstrators hold signs while attending an afternoon rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Demonstrators hold signs while attending an afternoon rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Demonstrators gather in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Demonstrators gather in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Demonstrators hold signs at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017, protesting against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration travel. (Credit: Ivan Pereira) Demonstrators hold signs at a rally in Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017, protesting against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration travel. (Credit: Ivan Pereira)

A family gathers at a demonstration at Battery Park, protesting against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration travel. (Credit: Ivan Pereira) A family gathers at a demonstration at Battery Park, protesting against President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration travel. (Credit: Ivan Pereira)