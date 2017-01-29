Protesters are set to gather in Battery Park in downtown Manhattan Sunday afternoon, just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning non-U.S. citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries entry into the United States.

The protest, slated for 2 p.m., is co-sponsored by multiple local organizations, including the New York Immigration Coalition and Make the Road New York. Organizers plan to rally in Battery Park, then lead protesters in a march to the Manhattan offices of Customs and Border Patrol, according to a news release from the New York Immigration Coalition.

Protesters gathered Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in response to the detainment of travelers who were en route to the United States once the executive order was put in place. Multiple news outlets have reported that 12 people were detained at JFK. Late Saturday evening, a federal judge blocked part of the executive order, stating that those already in airports in the United States should not be deported.