Betsy DeVos' nomination for education secretary was sent

Betsy DeVos' nomination for education secretary was sent for approval by the full Senate on Jan. 31, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Comments

More like this

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is among the many CEOs' harsh words about Trump's travel ban Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees A breakdown of Trump's immigration ban

Comments