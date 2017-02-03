Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, cited the Trump administration's latest alternative facts in an attempt to defend the executive order barring refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," she said in an interview with MSNBC.

But the "Bowling Green massacre" isn't real and Obama's "ban on the Iraqi refugee program" wasn't a ban.

Conway was likely referring to Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan, two Iraqi citizens who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and were arrested in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al-Qaeda in Iraq to use to kill U.S. soldiers. They were later convicted and sent to prison, according to the Department of Justice.

There was also never a ban on refugees from Iraq under Obama. There was increased background checks and screening on Iraqi refugees, following the arrests of Hammadi and Alwan. The number of refugees arriving in the United States from Iraq dropped from 18,251 in 2010 to 6,339 in 2011, according to the State Department, but there was not a complete stop. That number rose to 16,369 in 2012.

Conway was the first to use the phrase "alternative facts" after Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed that the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration was the largest crowd in U.S. history, despite facts proving that wrong.

Conway said Spicer had presented "alternative facts."