Celebrities are taking to social media to say goodbye to President Barack Obama and thank him for his service.

The remarks started pouring in after Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago, which left many without a dry eye.

See what Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington and other celebrities are saying about Obama's presidency.

Russell Simmons "#ThankYouObamas for showing the world the beauty of family," Russell Simmons tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation / Nicholas Hunt) "#ThankYouObamas for showing the world the beauty of family," Russell Simmons tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation / Nicholas Hunt)

Katy Perry "@barackobama Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. You've made many who were sleeping, conscious - including myself. I agree with you; we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face. I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are 'Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America.' I cannot wait to see good triumph," Katy Perry wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Obama. (Credit: Getty Images ) "@barackobama Thank you for your incredible grace in leadership and for being an exceptional example for us all. You've made many who were sleeping, conscious - including myself. I agree with you; we need to burst our bubbles and build real community again, face to face. I am excited to see the generation coming up who as you said, are 'Unselfish, altruistic, creative, patriotic and believe in a fair, just, inclusive America.' I cannot wait to see good triumph," Katy Perry wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Obama. (Credit: Getty Images )

Lena Dunham Lena Dunham posted the following statement to her Instagram alongside a photo of Obama: "Mr President - my first vote ever was cast for you (in line behind Busta Rhymes no less! I <3 NY) and it will always be an honor and a privilege to have joined forces with other Americans to elect a leader I believed in with every cell of my being. Your dignity, grace and passion changed minds & lives. You are a relentless advocate, a kind fighter, a fearless feminist father. You are a paragon of decency and honor ... Like so many, I'm not ready to say goodbye. So I'll just thank you and hope you know that you're needed now more than ever (after a vacation. You and Michelle, your brilliant teammate, deserve a real umbrellas in your drinks vacation.) I hope you know that you don't just leave behind broken hearts- you also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you." (Credit: Getty Images ) Lena Dunham posted the following statement to her Instagram alongside a photo of Obama: "Mr President - my first vote ever was cast for you (in line behind Busta Rhymes no less! I <3 NY) and it will always be an honor and a privilege to have joined forces with other Americans to elect a leader I believed in with every cell of my being. Your dignity, grace and passion changed minds & lives. You are a relentless advocate, a kind fighter, a fearless feminist father. You are a paragon of decency and honor ... Like so many, I'm not ready to say goodbye. So I'll just thank you and hope you know that you're needed now more than ever (after a vacation. You and Michelle, your brilliant teammate, deserve a real umbrellas in your drinks vacation.) I hope you know that you don't just leave behind broken hearts- you also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you." (Credit: Getty Images )

Ellen DeGeneres ".@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm) ".@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

Shonda Rhimes "Chicago! Proud to be home. Sad to say farewell to our Commander In Chief @POTUS. #georgewashingtonisgoinghime," Shonda Rhimes tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Angela Weiss) "Chicago! Proud to be home. Sad to say farewell to our Commander In Chief @POTUS. #georgewashingtonisgoinghime," Shonda Rhimes tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Angela Weiss)

Gina Rodriguez "First time I met the incredible President Barack Obama, we bonded over our Chi Town roots. He said "You're from Chicago?" Evidence shows, I screamed "Hell YEAH". You served us well Mr. President. #farewell (mean comments go somewhere with your hate, you will be blocked, don't steal my joy)," Gina Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) "First time I met the incredible President Barack Obama, we bonded over our Chi Town roots. He said "You're from Chicago?" Evidence shows, I screamed "Hell YEAH". You served us well Mr. President. #farewell (mean comments go somewhere with your hate, you will be blocked, don't steal my joy)," Gina Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre)

Alyssa Milano "Thank you for your service @BarackObama and @MichelleObama. #ObamaFarewell," Alyssa Milano tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics / Robin Marchant) "Thank you for your service @BarackObama and @MichelleObama. #ObamaFarewell," Alyssa Milano tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics / Robin Marchant)

Elizabeth Banks "This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid," Elizabeth Banks tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valerie Macon ) "This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid," Elizabeth Banks tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valerie Macon )

Kerry Washington "YES WE CAN #obamafarewell," Kerry Washington tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi) "YES WE CAN #obamafarewell," Kerry Washington tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi)

Priyanka Chopra "What an incredible legacy.. #FarewellAddress #Obamas," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images for The Weinstein Company / Tommaso Boddi) "What an incredible legacy.. #FarewellAddress #Obamas," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images for The Weinstein Company / Tommaso Boddi)

Stephen King "Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA," Stephen King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images) "Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA," Stephen King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde "Working on @BarackObama's 2008 campaign made me love this country. It made me believe in us. I won't let that go. Thank you, Mr President," Olivia Wilde tweeted. "Recently I had the chance to thank our First Lady. I started to cry, and she stopped me and said, we have work to do. Let's get to work," the actress wrote in a second tweet. (Credit: Getty Images for Target / Mike Coppola) "Working on @BarackObama's 2008 campaign made me love this country. It made me believe in us. I won't let that go. Thank you, Mr President," Olivia Wilde tweeted. "Recently I had the chance to thank our First Lady. I started to cry, and she stopped me and said, we have work to do. Let's get to work," the actress wrote in a second tweet. (Credit: Getty Images for Target / Mike Coppola)

Jordan Peele "We have a lot of work to do to earn you, @POTUS," Jordan Peele tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) "We have a lot of work to do to earn you, @POTUS," Jordan Peele tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)