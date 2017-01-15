In an interview on Sunday, CIA Director John

In an interview on Sunday, CIA Director John Brennan cautioned Donald Trump against loosening sanctions on Russia and warned him to watch what he says. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

Comments

More like this

Contract negotiations between the MTA and the Transportation Negotiations with MTA, transit workers go down to the wire Obama: Trump should keep some 'traditions' The city's 5-cent plastic bag fee is set State legislators pledge effort to fight city’s plastic bag fee

Comments