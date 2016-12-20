Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers remarks while being honored during the Children's Defense Fund's Beat the Odds Celebration at the Newseum November 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Getty Images)

Comments

More like this

The first phase of the Second Avenue subway Cost of Second Avenue subway concerns experts Menachem Stark was abducted outside his office in 4th man charged in killing of Menachem Stark Julio Nivelo, also known as David Vargas, has NYPD identifies man who stole bucket of gold flakes

Comments