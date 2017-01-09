With tensions running high in the State Capitol, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is set to kick off a State of the State tour with an address at the World Trade Center in Manhattan Monday.

It’s one of six stops the Democrat will make to outline his 2017 agenda; he’ll appear at Farmingdale State College on Tuesday.

None of the legislative leaders will attend any of the speeches, a sign of how relations between executive and legislative branches have soured. All four of them, including Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport), have said they’ll skip what’s expected to be campaign-like events.

Normally, a New York governor delivers one State of the State speech in Albany on the first working day of the new legislative session. The governor’s staff has said the tour is meant to bring his message “to the people” of the state.

Adding to this year’s tension: Lawmakers blame Cuomo for killing what would have been the first legislative pay raise in 18 years. Further, some have chafed that the governor largely has had his way with the agenda in Albany for six years and are saying the legislature will reassert its independence. Some had talked of boycotting the address if it was held at the Capitol.

Among the issues Cuomo is expected to promote are free college tuition for many middle class families and a massive infrastructure repair program.

He will propose supplementary college aid to provide free tuition to public colleges for households making $100,000 this year and up to $125,000 in 2018.

Cuomo will push his multibillion-dollar building boom, including statewide highway, and bridge and tunnel projects that could include connecting Long Island to Kennedy Airport via the AirTrain.

His Kennedy Airport plan aims to expand and connect terminals, make taxi pickups easier, expand parking, add fine dining and the TWA Flight Center Hotel, and add more security measures including facial recognition software. He predicts the state project could attract as much as $7 billion in private sector spending.

Cuomo also proposes expanding a middle-class tax credit for child care. It would increase the tax credit to $605 for a household making $50,000, with smaller credits for household incomes of up to $149,999.

With Michael Gormley