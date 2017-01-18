President-elect Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo met

President-elect Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo met at Trump Tower on Jan. 18, 2017, to discuss Obamacare, taxes and other policy issues. (Credit: Getty Images / Domnick Reuter)

Comments

More like this

Moving to Canada made sense for Cori Carl In the era of Trump, some NYers seek lives abroad Donald Trump's inauguration will be on Jan. 20, What to know about Inauguration Day Amy Schumer and Olivia Wilde plan to attend Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde attending women’s march

Comments