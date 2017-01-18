New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday he discussed the dramatic impact that some budget proposals being considered in Washington would have on New Yorkers, including a repeal of Obamacare and a proposal to end deductions for state and local taxes.

"A proposal that's being discussed that would end the deductibility of state and local taxes, for example, which would be devastating for New York, California etc," Cuomo said after meeting the president-elect. Ending the Affordable Care Act, he said, would leave 3 million New Yorkers without health insurance.