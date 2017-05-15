Mayor Bill de Blasio met Monday with two of President Donald Trump’s cabinet members, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, to raise concerns about the administration’s health care, tax and immigration policies.

The mayor’s spokesman, Eric Phillips, said on Twitter de Blasio intended to question Kelly about an incident at a Maspeth, Queens school last week in which federal immigration sought information on a fourth grade student.

School officials at P.S. 58 turned away U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers under a de Blasio administration policy that bars federal agents from entering schools without a warrant.

The incident prompted Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña to visit the school Monday to reassure parents “that our schools are safe and that our children will be protected to the utmost degree.”

Fariña said she would be issuing a letter to school administrators advising them to continue following the city’s policy.

“The protocols we have put in place to protect immigrant families particularly are not only being reinstated, but they have been instated and will be reinstated over and over again Fariña said.

A USCIS spokeswoman said the agents did not “ask to see or speak with the student,” but were attempting to confirm the student’s enrollment at the school as part of an “administrative inquiry.”

Details of de Blasio’s private meeting with Kelly were not immediately available Monday evening. But on Twitter, de Blasio posted a photo with Kelly, and wrote that they had a “good, substantive conversation . . . on keeping New York City safe.”

De Blasio also met for 35 minutes with Mnuchin on Monday. De Blasio thanked him “ for his help in securing federal funding for the local protection” of Trump Tower, according to a summary of the meeting provided by the mayor’s office.

“We talked about a number of issues including the impact on New York City of proposals around health care and tax reform, and also important issues like infrastructure and what it would mean for the future of New York City,” de Blasio said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account.