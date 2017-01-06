LOS ANGELES - Donald Trump took a break Friday morning from tweeting about "Making America Great Again" (in all caps) to slam Arnold Schwarzenegger and "The New Celebrity Apprentice" -- a show he hosted for fourteen seasons and on which he remains an exec producer.

According to Nielsen's preliminary ratings -- released Tuesday, the morning after Schwarzenegger's version of the show debuted -- the show's ratings had dropped more than 43% since the most recent premiere that Trump hosted in 2015.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," Trump tweeted. "So much for being a movie star -- and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1."

Trump continued to distance himself from Schwarzenegger by calling out his allegiances during the election. "But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," Trump wrote.

"The Terminator" actor responded to the tweets in a video message posted to social media, where he recited part of speech from President Abraham Lincoln's inaugural address: "We are not enemies, but friends; we must not be enemies." He wrote, "Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you."

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Schwarzenegger announced that he would endorse Kasich in March 2016, and later said in October that he would "not vote for the Republican candidate" shortly after Trump's now-famous vulgar "Access Hollywood" tape made its rounds.

It's no secret that Trump has an obsession with his own ratings as host of "The Apprentice." In a photo of Trump's recent meeting with Kanye West in Trump tower, a framed chart of Nielsen ratings from Variety is visible over Ivanka Trump's shoulder.

The Friday morning tweets were sent the same day that Trump is expected to meet with all the top editors at Conde Nast publications including Anna Wintour and Graydon Carter.