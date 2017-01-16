President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Martin Luther King III, the son of the slain civil rights hero, on Monday afternoon at Trump Tower in Manhattan, transition team aides said.

They will discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

The president-elect marked the start of the national holiday honoring the elder King with a morning tweet: “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!”

Trump comes off a weekend during which he feuded with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), another civil rights champion and a colleague of King’s.

Lewis had told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he does not believe Trump to be a legitimate president because the Russian government interfered with the election results.

Trump had replied via Twitter that the 16-term congressman, who was beaten during the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, was “all talk, talk, talk,” and that “Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S.”

The president-elect canceled a scheduled visit Monday to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., according to ABC News.

Trump is in the last days of his transition and will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president on Friday in front of the U.S. Capitol.