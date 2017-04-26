Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Wednesday officially announced that he is running for a full four-year term this fall, joining a crowded field in the race to succeed the late Ken Thompson in the office.

Gonzalez, the top deputy in Brooklyn who took over when Thompson died last October, pledged to continue his predecessor’s reform agenda. He was endorsed at his Bedford Stuyvesant campaign kickoff by Thompson’s widow, Lu-Shawn Thompson, and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James.

If elected, Gonzalez would become the first Hispanic elected to a full term as a district attorney in any borough of Manhattan.

His Democratic opponents include City Councilman Vincent Gentile, former prosecutor Marc Fliedner, and three former aides to Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes – Anne Swern, Patricia Gatling and Ama Dwimoh.