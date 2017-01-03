Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined on stage by Sen. Bernie Sanders, announced a plan for a new program to give free college tuition to eligible New York students.

Cuomo introduced the Excelsior Scholarship, which would pay for an in-state two- or four-year institution for students whose families make $125,000 or less.

“It is going to be the first program like it in the United States of America," Cuomo said at the LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, Queens. “It’s going to be New York leading the way.”

Cuomo said the cost of higher education is one of the most important issues we must face as a nation.

“College is mandatory if you really want to be a success,” he said. “This society should say, we’re going to pay for college because you need college to be successful.”

We’re making college tuition-free for middle-class families. This is the most aggressive plan ever proposed.

📺Watch https://t.co/O3oXmEdnXp pic.twitter.com/AiTcTah1Ui — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 3, 2017

Sanders, who pushed for free higher education during his campaign for president, said this program would be a "revolutionary idea for higher education."

The program will need to be approved by the state legislature.