Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani will advise President-elect

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani will advise President-elect Donald Trump on cybersecurity, the Trump transition team said Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

Comments

More like this

Ten people are accused in a New York AG: Drug ring sold heroin, cocaine in Brooklyn and Queens A swastika and bomb threat were written on ADL concerned after swastika found at SI Jewish center Police are investigating how a Bronx baby ended Cops probe how Bronx baby sustained extensive injuries

Comments