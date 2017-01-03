Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, according to published reports.

It is tradition that former presidents attend the inauguration; however, Clinton's unique position as both former first lady and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who lost to Trump created a quandary for the Clintons.

The decision to attend followed weeks of discussions between Clinton and her advisers, and was ultimately made out of respect for the Democratic process, New York Magazine reported Tuesday, citing two sources.

The Clintons will be joined by former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush as well as former President Jimmy Carter, who was previously the only former president to RSVP for the Jan. 20 ceremony, CNN reported.

In a statement, Bush’s office said the former president and first lady were “pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power -- a hallmark of American democracy -- and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Former President George H.W. Bush will not be attending, according to published reports.

A request for comment from Clinton has not yet been returned.