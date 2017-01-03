Rep. Bob Goodlatte released a summary about the

Rep. Bob Goodlatte released a summary about the vote to weaken a nonpartisan ethics watchdog. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Comments

More like this

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a scholarship for Cuomo proposes free college tuition for NY students Commuters head into the Second Avenue subway's 86th Second Avenue subway handles first rush hour Sen. Schumer will speak about how the Democrats Schumer in speech: We will hold Trump ‘accountable’

Comments