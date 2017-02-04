An encampment of volunteer lawyers waited at Kennedy Airport’s international arrivals terminal Saturday afternoon to check whether the Trump administration is obeying a judge’s order suspending a nationwide ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

By midafternoon, some flights at other airports had landed with passengers from those countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, lawyers group spokesman Alan Kaplan said.

None had landed at the terminal where nearly two dozen lawyers, translators and other volunteers sat cramped in the lobby around laptops, preparing fliers, drafting legal documents, and communicating with counterparts at the other airports.

Four of the volunteers — one a health care lawyer, another a business lawyer, the third a law professor and the fourth a criminal public defender as their paid jobs — stood at the checkpoint where newly admitted passengers exit customs, gazing up at the arrivals board and holding signs in English, Arabic, Urdu and Farsi.

“Did you see anyone get detained on your flight? Did you see anyone being pulled aside for questioning?” read one sign.

Said another: “Free help pro bono.”

Kristina Liburd, the health care lawyer, has been at Kennedy Airport since early in the morning.

“We’re seeing whether CPB is going to break from what they’ve been ordered to do,” the 31-year-old from the Bronx said, using the abbreviation for the federal Customs and Border Protection agency. “At this point the EO has been put on ice.”

Trump’s EO — executive order, signed late last month — barred travelers from the seven countries from entering the country.

The administration said it would comply with the order, issued on Friday by a Seattle judge, requiring the government to resume allowing visa-holding passengers to board U.S.-bound flights, although the White House called the order “outrageous.”

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” said the president, who says the order is necessary to protect the U.S. from Islamic militants.

Lindley Hanlon, a City University of New York film professor, stood beneath the arrival board dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

She said she was heartened by the federal judge’s order.

“My new motto is, ‘When they go low, we go to court.’ Only legal procedures will stop these assaults on rights,” said Hanlon, wearing a crown and a turquoise shower curtain she bought at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Pointing to the holes of the curtain where the hooks would go, she said, “They represent that tattered garment shot through by executive orders and other attempts to strip liberties guarded by the American Constitution.”