Chita Rivera was among the Broadway stars to

Chita Rivera was among the Broadway stars to take part in the "Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!" on Jan. 20, 2017. Above, Rivera attends the second annual "Voices For The Voiceless: Stars For Foster Kids Benefit" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Sept. 12, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Anna Webber)

Comments

More like this

A Women's March in NYC is planned for New Yorkers plan women’s march for day after inauguration New Yorkers protested President Donald Trump on Inauguration Protesters march from Foley Square to Trump Building City councilman Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn), in gray jacket, NYPD: 2 councilmen arrested at Trump Tower

Comments