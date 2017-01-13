President-elect Donald Trump -- who owns a Virginia

President-elect Donald Trump -- who owns a Virginia vineyard that makes the pictured rosè -- may not drink, but that shouldn't stop you from having a few adult beverages during his inauguration. (Credit: Getty Images / Dylan Rives)

Comments

More like this

A toddler fell from a second-story window in Toddler falls from second-story window in College Point Donald Trump's inauguration will be on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day is a week away: Here's what to know A 12-year-old boy is accused of trying to Cops: 12-year-old tried to rob girl at gunpoint over chicken nugget

Comments