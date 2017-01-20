Who knew inauguration day would turn into such a fashionable affair?

Kellyanne Conway showed up at the inaugural ceremony in Washington, D.C. in a cat-embellished patriotic coat. Tiffany and Ivanka rocked similar white looks. President Donald Trump donned a traditional red tie. No shock there.

Below, we rank their fashion choices, from predictable and questionable to statement-making wins.

Trump's predictable red tie President Donald Trump didn't surprise anyone with his attire choice: a predictable, bold, red necktie. But fashion-conscious types will note that the general rule of thumb for the length of a man's tie is not to pass his belt line. Still, Trump seems to insist on wearing his much longer. He also favors wider ties, which are a bit out of style these days. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) President Donald Trump didn't surprise anyone with his attire choice: a predictable, bold, red necktie. But fashion-conscious types will note that the general rule of thumb for the length of a man's tie is not to pass his belt line. Still, Trump seems to insist on wearing his much longer. He also favors wider ties, which are a bit out of style these days. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Melania's bubble umbrella When it started to rain during her husband's speech, Melania Trump opened up a giant clear umbrella. It probably wasn't a hit with the people sitting behind her. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) When it started to rain during her husband's speech, Melania Trump opened up a giant clear umbrella. It probably wasn't a hit with the people sitting behind her. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Mike Pence's blue tie Vice President Mike Pence went with a blue tie (men in politics seem to basically have two fashion options: red tie or blue tie) that seems noticeably slimmer than the new president's choice. (Credit: Getty Images) Vice President Mike Pence went with a blue tie (men in politics seem to basically have two fashion options: red tie or blue tie) that seems noticeably slimmer than the new president's choice. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump's pantsuit Ivanka Trump rocked a pantsuit of sorts at the inauguration, with a flowing asymmetrical coat. (Credit: Getty Images ) Ivanka Trump rocked a pantsuit of sorts at the inauguration, with a flowing asymmetrical coat. (Credit: Getty Images )

Melania Trump's glitter gown Melania Trump knows style. She rocked a shimmering Reem Acra gown at Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2017's Union Station dinner. The only fashion faux pas here, was choosing a dress that clashed with the walls. Sorry, Melania. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis) Melania Trump knows style. She rocked a shimmering Reem Acra gown at Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2017's Union Station dinner. The only fashion faux pas here, was choosing a dress that clashed with the walls. Sorry, Melania. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis)

Melania Trump's all-blue-everything look Melania Trump wore a sky blue Ralph Lauren outfit for the inauguration. Bonus points for her ability to match her gloves, coat and shoes seamlessly. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) Melania Trump wore a sky blue Ralph Lauren outfit for the inauguration. Bonus points for her ability to match her gloves, coat and shoes seamlessly. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Donald Trump Jr.'s tie Donald Trump Jr. may share a name with his presidential father, but he doesn't seem to share his love of plain-colored ties. Trump Jr. jazzed up his inauguration look by sporting a blue necktie with a pattern that popped. (Credit: Getty Images / Pool ) Donald Trump Jr. may share a name with his presidential father, but he doesn't seem to share his love of plain-colored ties. Trump Jr. jazzed up his inauguration look by sporting a blue necktie with a pattern that popped. (Credit: Getty Images / Pool )

Melania Trump's military-style coat On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Melania Trump donned a coat and matching dress by Norisol Ferrari, who said it was meant to pay homage to those serving in the military. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan) On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Melania Trump donned a coat and matching dress by Norisol Ferrari, who said it was meant to pay homage to those serving in the military. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

Kellyanne Conway's red gown Kellyanne Conway stepped out in a striking red gown at Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2017's Union Station dinner for campaign donors. Check out those wrap-around, blinged-out earrings. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Kellyanne Conway stepped out in a striking red gown at Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2017's Union Station dinner for campaign donors. Check out those wrap-around, blinged-out earrings. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Tiffany Trump's booties Like her sister, Tiffany donned a long, white coat -- only, this member of the Trump clan opted out of the matching-shoe trend and stepped out in what appeared to be green suede booties. (Credit: Getty Images) Like her sister, Tiffany donned a long, white coat -- only, this member of the Trump clan opted out of the matching-shoe trend and stepped out in what appeared to be green suede booties. (Credit: Getty Images)