Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017.

Details of Inauguration Day are not entirely clear, but here’s what we know from the inaugural committee:

Schedule

Jan. 19: The inaugural events will start Thursday afternoon with a wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will attend both events.

Tickets are required at the concert for special viewing areas, but there will also be public viewing areas that do not require tickets.

Jan. 20: The official swearing-in ceremony of Trump and Pence will be on Friday at the Capitol building. Opening remarks begin at 11:30 a.m. and the swearing-in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. will be at noon.

Afterward, there will be a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. Tickets are required for special viewing areas during the parade, but there will also be public viewing areas that do not require tickets.

The inaugural balls will take place Friday night. Trump will attend two of the balls, the inaugural committee said. Tickets are required to attend any of the balls.

Jan. 21: There will be an interfaith prayer service Saturday morning at the National Cathedral.

The inaugural committee has not released specific times for all the events.

Tickets

According to the inauguration committee’s website, information to purchase tickets to inaugural events “will be announced soon.” There is currently a form to fill out to be sent information as it becomes available.

Senators and representatives were given a certain number of tickets for the swearing-in ceremony to give to their constituents.

Some of the events will not require tickets, but access to the best viewing locations will.

Performers

A full list of performers has not been released. It has been confirmed that 16-year-old opera singer Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony. The Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are also slated to perform on inauguration day.

The inaugural committee released a list of parade participants that includes “high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans groups.”

The line-up for the welcome concert on Thursday was not released.