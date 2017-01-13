They may not be Beyoncé, but the performers for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies are shaping up to be an eclectic and entertaining bunch.

While 16-year-old opera singer Jackie Evancho has been given the honor of performing the national anthem at Trump's swearing-in ceremony, other artists, including Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, have been tapped for a concert to be held the night before.

Here's a look at who will be performing and when.

The Rockettes The Radio City Rockettes will perform at the inauguration, The Madison Square Garden Company said. But, according to reports, one of the Rockettes posted on her Instagram that she feels "embarrassed and disappointed" about the decision.

Jackie Evancho 16-year-old opera singer Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at Trump's inauguration. Evancho got her start on the show "America's Got Talent," coming in second in 2010.

Mormon Tabernacle Choir The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at the swearing-in ceremony, the group confirmed on Dec. 22, 2016. "The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents," said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, in a statement. "We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president."

B Street Band The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, will play at the Garden State Inaugural Ball on Jan. 19, the night before Trump's swearing-in.

Toby Keith Country singer Toby Keith will perform at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" on Jan. 19, 2017, the inaugural committee said.

Rock band 3 Doors Down will perform at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" on Jan. 19, 2017.

Lee Greenwood Lee Greenwood, the man behind the song "God Bless the USA," will perform at Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" on Jan. 19, 2017. Greenwood is an award-winning country music star with over 30 albums to his name.

Jennifer Holliday Jennifer Holliday, a Grammy and Tony award winner, is also in the lineup for the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" on Jan. 19, 2017. Holliday starred in the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls."

The Piano Guys The Piano Guys will be performing during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" on Jan. 19, 2017. Their music has been described as "classical crossover" and "orchestral pop."

The Frontmen of Country Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of "Little Texas," Larry Stewart of "Restless Heart," left, and Richie McDonald of "Lonestar," right, are slated to perform together at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" on Jan. 19, 2017.