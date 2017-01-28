President Donald Trump's executive order has had an immediate impact on refugees and immigrants who were already en route to the United States, barring them from flights to the country and leading to detentions in U.S. airports.

Two Iraqi refugees who had been in the air when the order was signed have been detained at Kennedy Airport, The New York Times reported, leading to legal challenges from their attorneys. The attorneys are seeking the release of their clients, as well as a motion for class certification to represent all refugees and immigrants being detained at points of entry, The Times reported. The attorneys said they had not even been able to meet with their clients, The Times said.

Lawyers from numerous immigration organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union sued in federal court in Brooklyn, on behalf of the two Iraqi men -- one a former U.S. government worker, the other the husband of a former U.S. security contractor.

The two men were detained on Friday night at Kennedy Airport, hours after Trump's executive order put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order the release of the two men and to block the enforcement of Trump's order on behalf of a class of people who have valid entry documents but are in the same situation at various U.S. airports.

One of the plaintiffs, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, 53, worked for the U.S. Army and for a U.S. contractor in Iraq from 2003 to 2013 as an interpreter and engineer, the lawsuit said.

The other plaintiff, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, 33, is the husband of a woman who worked for a U.S. security contractor from 2006 to 2007 as an accountant, the lawsuit said.

Their "continued unlawful detention is part of a widespread pattern applied to many refugees and arriving aliens detained after the issuance of the Jan. 27, 2017, executive order," the lawyers wrote.

Representatives for the White House could not immediately be reached for comment.

But government officials did say Saturday that the executive order would apply to legal U.S. residents holding so-called green cards,.

"It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.

Abroad, five Iraqi travelers and one Yemeni were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight Saturday from Cairo to Kennedy Airport, after Trump's ban Friday on the entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, sources at Cairo airport said.

Trump put a freeze for about four months on allowing refugees into the United States, and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

The six passengers were prevented from boarding EgyptAir Flight 985 at Cairo airport despite holding valid immigration visas, the sources said.

The five Iraqis had arrived in transit from Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, and were being held at the airport until they could be re-boarded on flights back to Iraq, whereas the Yemeni passenger had arrived at the airport from elsewhere in Cairo, they said.

Trump halted the entry of travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for at least 90 days, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening procedures for refugees, immigrants and other visitors.

A United Nations refugee agency spokesman said it was not yet known whether the six travelers in Cairo had been granted visas earlier under the U.S. refugee program.

