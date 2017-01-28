President Donald Trump's executive order has had an immediate impact on refugees and immigrants who were already en route to the United States, leading to detentions in U.S. airports -- including at least 11 people being held at Kennedy Airport.

The detention at Kennedy of two Iraqi refugees who had been in the air when the order was signed has led to legal challenges of the executive order from their attorneys, who are also seeking motion for class certification to represent all refugees and immigrants being detained at points of entry.

One of those Iraqi detainees, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, has since been released, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Nydia Velazquez announced Saturday afternoon. But they and immigration lawyers at the airport said at least 11 people still were being detained there after traveling from Muslim-majority countries — part of such detentions nationwide, said Becca Heller, director of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Darweesh, 53, worked for the U.S. Army and for a U.S. contractor in Iraq from 2003 to 2013 as an interpreter and engineer, the lawsuit said. Nadler had traveled to the airport along with Rep. Nydia Velazquez to meet with the attorneys trying to assist the refugees detained there.

In addition to local politicians, protesters were also headed to the airport Saturday: a slew of immigrants' rights groups including the New York Immigration Coalition and the Arab American Association of New York announced their official endorsement of a demonstration outside Terminal Four at the airport, an action they expected to last through the evening.

Pleased to announce w/@NydiaVelazquez the release of Hameed Jhalid Darweesh from detention at JFK. pic.twitter.com/AeKDhIPp7k — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 28, 2017

The two Iraqi men were detained on Friday night at Kennedy Airport, hours after Trump's executive order put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and indefinitely barred refugees from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order the release of the two men and to block the enforcement of Trump's order on behalf of a class of people who have valid entry documents but are in the same situation at various U.S. airports.

The other plaintiff, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, 33, is the husband of a woman who worked for a U.S. security contractor from 2006 to 2007 as an accountant, the lawsuit said.

Their "continued unlawful detention is part of a widespread pattern applied to many refugees and arriving aliens detained after the issuance of the Jan. 27, 2017, executive order," the lawyers wrote.

The ACLU posted the court filing online, and the document notes both men had valid travel documents to enter the country but had been detained and kept from their attorneys.

"When Mr. Darweesh’s attorneys approached CBP requesting to speak with Mr. Darweesh, CBP indicated that they were not the ones to talk to about seeing their client. When the attorneys asked 'Who is the person to talk to?' the CBP agents responded, 'Mr. President. Call Mr. Trump,'" the lawsuit reads.

Representatives for the White House could not immediately be reached for comment.

But government officials did say Saturday that the executive order would apply to legal U.S. residents holding so-called green cards,.

"It will bar green-card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.

Abroad, five Iraqi travelers and one Yemeni were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight Saturday from Cairo to Kennedy Airport, after Trump's ban Friday on the entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, sources at Cairo airport said.

Trump put a freeze for about four months on allowing refugees into the United States, temporarily barred travelers from six other Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely banned Syria refugees, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

The six passengers were prevented from boarding EgyptAir Flight 985 at Cairo airport despite holding valid immigration visas, the sources said.

The five Iraqis had arrived in transit from Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, and were being held at the airport until they could be re-boarded on flights back to Iraq, whereas the Yemeni passenger had arrived at the airport from elsewhere in Cairo, they said.

Trump halted the entry of travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for at least 90 days, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening procedures for refugees, immigrants and other visitors.

A United Nations refugee agency spokesman said it was not yet known whether the six travelers in Cairo had been granted visas earlier under the U.S. refugee program.

