Jared Kushner will be appointed as a senior adviser to the president, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The appointment could violate anti-nepotism laws, as Kushner is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Kushner was a close adviser to Trump throughout his campaign, and he emerged as one of the major reasons for the president-elect's victory.

A feature on the real estate developer in Forbes on Nov. 22 suggests that without Kushner, Trump may not have won.

“Jared Kushner is the biggest surprise of the 2016 election,” Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, told the magazine. “Best I can tell, he actually ran the campaign and did it with essentially no resources.”

Here are seven more things to know about the president-elect's son-in-law.

His grandparents were Holocaust survivors Kushner's grandfather and grandmother were Holocaust survivors, and he grew up in an Orthodox Jewish household. He attended the private, yeshiva high school Fisch School in Paramus, N.J. Before Kushner and Ivanka Trump married, Ivanka converted to Judaism. (Credit: Getty Images for FINCA / Joe Corrigan)

His father went to prison in 2005 Kushner's father, Charles Kushner -- who at the time was running the family's real estate company, Kushner Properties -- was arrested and charged with tax evasion, illegal campaign donations and witness tampering in 2004. He was convicted of those charges and sentenced to two years in prison in 2005. A U.S. attorney at the time, Chris Christie negotiated the plea deal with Kushner. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

He become CEO of his family's company in 2008 Three years after his father went to prison, Jared Kushner took over the family company, becoming chief executive in 2008. He is credited for expanding the company's presence in New York City, as it was primarily a New Jersey real estate company. One of his first decisions was to purchase 666 Fifth Ave. for a record-breaking $1.8 billion. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Kena Betancur)

He is the publisher of the New York Observer Kushner purchased the New York Observer for $10 million in 2006. He was 25 at the time. Kushner said he used the money he had earned from closing deals on residential buildings in Cambridge while he was at Harvard. During the Republican primaries, the newspaper endorsed Trump, which led to questions of a conflict of interest. The paper did not endorse any candidate ahead of the general election. (Credit: Getty Images / Peter Kramer)

Role on the Trump campaign Kushner, who doesn't talk to the press often, had a quiet, but increasingly important, role on the Trump campaign. He "helped recruit a sorely needed director of communications, oversaw the creation of an online fundraising system and has had a hand in drafting Mr. Trump's few policy speeches," The New York Times reported in July. Kushner reached out to contacts in Silicon Valley to learn how to use Facebook microtargeting for fundraising and getting Trump's message to the right people. With Kushner's new technique in place the campaign went from selling $8,000 of merchandise a day to $80,000 a day, according to a Forbes article. "In another test, Kushner spent $160,000 to promote a series of low-tech policy videos of Trump talking straight into the camera that collectively generated more than 74 million views," the article says. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)