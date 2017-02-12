Demonstrators gathered in Battery Park Sunday morning to show their support for refugees.

Organized by the Jewish nonprofit HIAS, the rally was meant to show opposition to President Donald Trump's suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Although the executive order barring refugees was blocked, Trump has indicated he will write another order about immigration.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials spoke out in support of the rally.

Scroll down to see photos from the demonstration.

A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally in Battery Park on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Ivan Pereira)

A man holds a sign that reads, "You too must befriend the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt," during a rally in Battery Park on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Ivan Pereira)

Protesters braved the rain and gathered in Battery Park to attend a rally in support of refugees on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Ivan Pereira)

Protesters braved the rain and gathered in Battery Park to attend a rally in support of refugees on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Ivan Pereira)

Protesters braved the rain and gathered in Battery Park to attend a rally in support of refugees on Feb. 12, 2017. (Credit: Ivan Pereira)