Following President Donald Trump's order restricting entry into the United States for people from seven Muslim-majority nations, multiple travelers were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport starting when the executive order was signed on Friday.

Nisrin Elamin, 39, a Sudanese student with U.S. legal residency said on Saturday she was briefly handcuffed at the New York airport. Elamin, a Stanford PhD student in anthropology who has lived in the United States since 1993, said she landed at JFK on Friday night and was detained for about five hours.

Trump's order signed on Friday upended the travel plans of people without U.S. citizenship who were arriving in the United States from those seven countries, including Syria, Iran and Sudan, causing confusion and sparking protests at airports as immigrants and refugees were stranded.

Elamin said she had been in Sudan for academic research and boarded a plane on Friday morning. After presenting her U.S. green card, a designation of legal permanent residence, at JFK, she said she was questioned, patted down and handcuffed.

"It was an uncomfortable pat down, they touched my breast area and my groin area," Elamin said in a phone interview. "Then I got handcuffed and I just started crying."

Elamin said the handcuffs were soon removed and it appeared authorities were using them to escort people between areas of the airport.

Elamin was released, but she worried about leaving the country again and about her parents in Sudan, whom she hoped one day to help immigrate to America.

"It scares me that I'm not able to see them if I want to," said Elamin, who lives in New Jersey.

Parisa Fasihiani landed at JFK Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. from Iran. Fasihiani was released Sunday afternoon, greeted by families, attorneys and supporters who gathered inside the airport's Terminal 4. She hugged a man, who did not give his name, who was waiting for her at the terminal.

"We're happy," he said, before leading Fasihiani and her luggage away.

A second woman, who didn't give her name, was also released on Sunday. The woman said she came from Iran to visit her daughter. With tears in her eyes and clutching her Iranian passport, she said she flew from Iran to Rome before landing in New York City at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"Police check is not good for anyone. Many people cry," she said about the detainees at JFK. The woman said there were about 25 Iranians at the airport. After being released, she said she's "now happy."

Justin Orr, a volunteer attorney through the International Refugee Assistance Project, said it's not immediately clear when everyone would released or even how many people are still detained. Orr estimated that, as of Sunday, about 10 people were still detained at JFK.

Trump's executive order means legal permanent residents who have passports from the seven countries have to be cleared back into the United States on a case-by-case basis, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

The Department of Homeland Security, which overseas entry at airports, in a statement later said it will "treat all of those we encounter humanely and with professionalism."

The executive order also upended the plans of some people planning to leave the United States.

Shirana Navabha, 57, a U.S. citizen originally from Iran, said she was scheduled to fly to Iran on Sunday, but will not go after Tehran said it would stop U.S. citizens entering the country in retaliation to Trump's action.

"I told everybody that I'm coming, everyone was so excited and now I'm not going, it's just frustrating," Navabha, who lives in Dallas, said by phone.

With Alison Fox