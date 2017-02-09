Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway walks through

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway walks through the colonnade of the White House in Washington on Jan. 27, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Brendan Smialowski)

Comments

More like this

MTA subways, buses and rails will likely be MTA service changes caused by snow A man on the Upper East Side died Cops: Man shoveling snow dies after fall through window Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspended Thursday to Saturday

Comments