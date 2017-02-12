Members of the LGBT community plan to make out in front of Trump Tower on Sunday to show solidarity to underprivileged groups.

Participants of the “Lgbtq+ Make Out At Trump Tower” will meet at 61st Street and Central Park West at about 1 p.m. and then march to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Organizers of the event say that all members of the LGBT community and allies are welcome, and no make-out partner is required.

“President Trump insists he stands for the LGBTQ+ community, the LGBTQ+ community stands for the fair and just treatment of all underprivileged groups,” organizers wrote. “President Trump, if you are truly for us, then listen to us!”

According to the event page, over 1,800 people are expected to attend.