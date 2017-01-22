Madonna took to Instagram on Sunday to clarify

Madonna took to Instagram on Sunday to clarify remarks made during her speech at the Women's March in Washington. In the speech, the singer said she thought about "blowing up the White House." (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Comments

More like this

Commuters can get their voices heard on the Here’s how to provide feedback on the L train shutdown Somorie Moses was charged on Sunday with concealment Man charged after body parts found in Bronx trash facility Sen. Charles E. Schumer calls for an expansion Chuck Schumer takes aim at overhead bin fees

Comments