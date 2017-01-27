Anti-abortion protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, to take part in the 44th annual March for Life.

Armed with signs that said, "Choose life," and "Babies' lives matter," tens of thousands of people flooded the National Mall by mid-afternoon.

The rally's speakers included Vice President Mike Pence, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Some protesters also staged a "die-in" outside of the White House.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, addresses a rally on the National Mall before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, addresses a rally on the National Mall before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

A woman holds a pro-life sign before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) A woman holds a pro-life sign before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Anti-abortion demonstrators rally on the National Mall before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Anti-abortion demonstrators rally on the National Mall before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Anti-abortion protesters hold signs before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Anti-abortion protesters hold signs before the start of the March for Life on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

A person holds a Planned Parenthood protest sign while Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the crowd at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) A person holds a Planned Parenthood protest sign while Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the crowd at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Anti-abortion demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS) Anti-abortion demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS) Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS)

Anti-abortion protesters gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS) Anti-abortion protesters gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS)

Anti-abortion demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS) Anti-abortion demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on Jan. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TASOS KATOPODIS)