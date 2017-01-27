Pro Life supporters gather at the Washington Monument

Pro Life supporters gather at the Washington Monument to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at the March for Life rally on January 27, 2017 in Washington,DC. Anti-abortion activists are gathering for the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, protesting the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis)

Comments

More like this

Joan Viau, 52, of the Bronx, hasn't been NYPD: Son of missing Bronx woman questioned The Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade will Street closures for the Lion Dance Parade in Chinatown Subway service changes are bound to impact your Subway service changes you need to know this weekend

Comments