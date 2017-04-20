More than 24,000 people from all walks of life are expected to take part in the Earth Day March for Science in Columbus Circle on Saturday. Concerned members of New York’s top science organizations, schools and other research facilities have RSVPed, organizers said, motivated by President Trump’s perceived anti-science rhetoric, according to organizers.

Jill Dvornik, a senior stem cell researcher at Mount Sinai Hospital and march co-organizer, said important initiatives are being threatened by federal budget cuts. Advances in everything from biomedical studies to technological devices could be affected.

“In general, more people are accepting of science,” she said. “This is a nonpartisan issue.”

The march is one of hundreds that are scheduled to take place around the world. New York City marchers will take their first steps on Central Park West and West 72nd Street around 10:30 a.m. and proceed south to Broadway via Columbus Circle, passing Trump International Hotel and Tower. It will end at West 52nd Street and Broadway.

Mutale Nkonde, co-director of the march and Black Girls Code volunteer, said she and the hundreds of supporting groups want New York’s march to be one of a kind. They are treating the event like a parade, incorporating floats, banners, puppets and other artistic representations throughout the day.

“This taps into people’s psychological need for a good time and feeling safe in the city,” she said of the parade’s design.

Liz Peterson, managing editor of science magazine “Nautilus,” will be marching Saturday and expects many New Yorkers who may not work in a science-related field to join. They are fed up with many of the current administration’s policies, such as the proposed $5.8 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health and proposed $2.6 billion cut to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has been very supportive of science. Whatever you can say about New Yorkers, one thing is sure: We do have common sense and know that science isn’t something that should be cut,” she said.

Kim Knowlton, a scientist for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said New York has a significant stake in the future of scientific funding and appreciation. New Yorkers have lived the effects of environmental change first hand, she said, through natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy, and those experiences can send a powerful message.

“I think the real experiences are what challenge us,” Knowlton said. “We have such a living experience about what climate change is doing and it’s very immediate for people.”

The organizers acknowledged, however, there is still a steep hill to climb. Despite a show of force for other anti-Trump protests, such as the January women’s marches and last week’s tax day march, the administration continues to move forward with its plans.

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a Brooklyn marine biologist who will be taking part in the Washington march, hopes this weekend’s activities will be the start of an enduring and powerful pro-science movement.

“I think the march is a great opportunity to coalesce the community of science advocates. I think there is an exciting opportunity for New York City and New York state to lead the country,” she said.