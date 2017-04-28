Immigrant workers and their allies are readying themselves for a day of protest, marking May Day on Monday with a series of events around New York City.

May Day, also called International Workers’ Day, dates back to 1886 when around 300,000 workers across the country walked off their jobs to demand better working conditions, most notably an eight-hour workday, per the Industrial Workers of the World union.

But with President Donald Trump’s new immigration policies, this May Day has taken on a new tone in the city, with many protests tying in the president’s agenda to the overall message.

“At 5 p.m. [Monday], New Yorkers from across the city will converge in Manhattan to stand together and resist the policies of the Trump administration,” organizers of the Rise Up New York! Immigrant Rights and Worker Rights event said on their Facebook page. “Join us as we hear from musical performers who represent the diverse communities of New York City and directly from people impacted by Trump’s bigoted and anti-worker policies.”

The rally, planned by the New York Immigration Coalition and a number of other groups, is expected to draw as many as 1,700 people to Foley Square Monday evening, per the Facebook page.

Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, said the organization wants to see an end to the Trump administration’s “bigoted and mean-spirited policies that instill fear in immigrant communities, tear apart American families and undermine the values that make America great."

“On May Day, the New York Immigration Coalition is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies across the movement to say loudly that we reject President Trump's extremist, anti-immigrant and anti-worker agenda,” Choi said in an emailed statement.

Politicians and elected officials – including City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Public Advocate Letitia James and city Comptroller Scott Stringer – are slated to speak to ralliers.

The Foley Square protest is just one of several events planned in the city for May Day.

An anti-capitalism march pegged to May Day is expected to draw over 1,200 people to Grand Central Terminal starting at 9 a.m. While still focusing on Trump’s labor policies, the protest is also taking a broader approach to May Day, rallying for issues ranging from transgender rights to student debt and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters are also expected to head to Washington Square Park for the sixth annual Immigrant Worker Justice Tour at 12:30 p.m. as well as the May Day Women’s Strike – Solidarity with Immigrant Workers event in Union Square at 4 p.m.