Manhattan's parks were filled with May Day demonstrators on Monday.

Rallies in support of immigrant workers were being held in Union Square Park, Washington Square Park and Foley Square throughout the day.

The Foley Square demonstration was expected to have the biggest turnout, with Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Public Advocate Letitia James and city Comptroller Scott Stringer among the slated speakers.

People gather in Union Square Park for May Day demonstrations on Monday, May 1, 2017. May Day, also called International Workers' Day, dates to 1886 when about 300,000 workers across the country walked off their jobs to demand better working condition. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
People gather in Union Square Park for May Day demonstrations on Monday, May 1, 2017. May Day, also called International Workers' Day, dates to 1886 when about 300,000 workers across the country walked off their jobs to demand better working condition. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Angelica Martes, 67, attends a May Day rally in Foley Square in Manhattan on May 1, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

May Day demonstrators rally in Union Square on May 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
People gather in Union Square Park to support a May Day rally in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017.. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers rights. (Credit: EPA / Peter Foley)
People gather in Union Square Park for May Day demonstrations on Monday, May 1, 2017. May Day, also called International Workers' Day, dates to 1886 when about 300,000 workers across the country walked off their jobs to demand better working condition. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
People gather in Union Square Park for May Day demonstrations on Monday, May 1, 2017. May Day, also called International Workers' Day, dates to 1886 when about 300,000 workers across the country walked off their jobs to demand better working condition. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Manhattanites Susan Cole, 73, and Denise Martin, 76, attend a May Day rally in Foley Square on May 1, 2017. (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Counter-protestors, who identified themselves as "anti-communist and anti-socialist" and supporters of President Donald Trump, gesture and shout across the street toward May Day demonstrators in Union Square on May 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
May Day demonstrators gather in Manhattan's Union Square Park on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
May Day demonstrators scuffle with counter-protestors, who defined themselves as "anti-communist and anti-socialist" and supporters of President Donald Trump, during a May Day rally in Manhattan's Union Square Park on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
Counter-protesters, who described themselves as "anti-communist and anti-socialist," and supporters of President Donald Trump scuffle with May Day demonstrators in Manhattan's Union Square Park on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
A Donald Trump supporter joins a May Day rally in Union Square Park on May 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

President Trump supporters shout at people gathered in Union Square Park for May Day demonstrations on May 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
People gather in Union Square Park for May Day demonstrations on May 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Demonstrators scuffle with a counter-protestor, whom they accused of making racist comments, during a May Day rally in Union Square Park on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)
A man holds a protest sign during a May Day demonstration in Washington Square Park on Monday, May 1, 2017. (Credit: Charles Eckert)