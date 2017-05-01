Manhattan's parks were filled with May Day demonstrators on Monday.

Rallies in support of immigrant workers were being held in Union Square Park, Washington Square Park and Foley Square throughout the day.

The Foley Square demonstration was expected to have the biggest turnout, with Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Public Advocate Letitia James and city Comptroller Scott Stringer among the slated speakers.

Scroll through to see photos from the demonstrations.