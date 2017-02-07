First lady Melania Trump has settled a defamation

First lady Melania Trump has settled a defamation lawsuit for a "substantial sum" against a Maryland blogger. (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)

Comments

More like this

The NYPD's Inspector General Philip K. Eure is Watchdog issues report on minor NYPD misconduct New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city About 200 rabbis protested outside the Trump International NYPD: 19 rabbis arrested at protest outside Trump hotel

Comments