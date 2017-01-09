Donald Trump hit back at Meryl Streep on Monday, calling her an overrated actress after the three-time Oscar winner condemned the president-elect's imitation of a disabled reporter.

Streep had turned an acceptance speech at Sunday's Golden Globe awards into a blistering attack on Trump.

"There was one performance this year that stunned me," Streep, 67, said as she was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. "It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

The three-time Oscar winner was referring to a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech in an apparent mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a physical disability.

Trump responded to the speech on Twitter, denying that he mocked Kovaleski.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017 Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017 "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

The tweets were Trump's second public response to the Streep speech. Early on Monday, he said in a telephone interview with the New York Times: "People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter's disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing."

Trump added that he was "not surprised" that he had come under attack from "liberal movie people," and called Streep "a Hillary lover," in reference to her high-profile support for his rival Hillary Clinton.

Actors and studio executives in heavily Democratic Hollywood were mostly behind Clinton.

While Streep did not name Trump directly, she used almost the entire speech to criticize his behavior and policies, while calling for Hollywood to stand strong against any attacks and to support a free press through organizations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life," Streep said. "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence."

The audience sat in stunned silence for much of it.

Streep earned a cheer from the crowd when she said that, "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners."

"If you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not art," she said, as the audience cheered on.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, made a tough stance on immigration a cornerstone of his campaign.

Streep ended her speech with a nod to her long-time friend, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, who died last month after a heart attack.

"As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, 'Take your broken heart and make it into art'," Streep said, her voice cracking with emotion.

The Committee to Protect Journalists tweeted to the actress, "Thank you Meryl Streep for your generosity & support of our mission to protect journalists and press freedom around the world."

Streep has been nominated for a Golden Globe 30 times and won eight times. She joins Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen and Jodie Foster as recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille award.