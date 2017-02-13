Of the 109 New York City mayors, Michael Bloomberg is one of only a few who have served three consecutive terms.

And although he was born in Boston, Bloomberg has undeniably made a name for himself in both New York City politics and business.

In celebration of his birthday, scroll down for five fast facts about Bloomberg.

Bloomberg was born in Boston The former mayor was born in Boston on Feb. 14, 1942. He grew up in Massachusetts, went to Johns Hopkins University and then returned to Boston to attend Harvard Business School.

He founded Bloomberg LP in 1981 Bloomberg was hired by Salomon Brothers in 1966, his first job on Wall Street. After the firm was acquired and he was let go, he founded his own startup, which would become Bloomberg LP.

He is a licensed pilot Bloomberg got his piloting license in 1976 and is the owner of at least one helicopter. At one point when he was mayor, he flew himself and other lawmakers from New York City to Albany in his helicopter because it was too foggy for planes to leave LaGuardia Airport.