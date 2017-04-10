Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Monday morning.

"To the American people, I am humbled by the trust placed in me today," Gorsuch said after he took his judicial oath in a White House Rose Garden ceremony. "I promise you that I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation."

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's appointee on Friday after Republicans resorted to a Senate rule change known as the "nuclear option" in order to overcome opposition from Democrats.

Gorsuch restores a conservative majority in the nation's highest court, filling the seat left vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia died on Feb. 13, 2016. With the seat left vacant for nearly 14 months, Gorsuch's confirmation ended the longest Supreme Court vacancy since 1862.

Gorsuch, 49, was a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but little else was known about him before he was nominated.

Below, six fast facts about Gorsuch.

1. Gorsuch lives in Boulder, Colorado, with his wife, Marie Louise, and their two daughters.

2. He was an appointee of former President George W. Bush, nominated to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May 2006 after the seat was vacated by David M. Ebel. He was confirmed by the Senate in July 2006 and received commission a month later, per the Federal Judicial Center.

3. Gorsuch graduated from Columbia University in 1988 before attending Harvard Law School, from which he graduated in 1991. He received his doctoral degree from the University of Oxford. Before Gorsuch was appointed as a federal judge, he completed a clerkship with the Supreme Court, and worked at a private practice for about 10 years and at the Department of Justice for two years, according to The New York Times.

4. He joined an opinion in 2013 saying that owners of private companies could object on religious grounds to a provision of the Affordable Care Act requiring employers to provide coverage for birth control for women.

5. He is the youngest nominee to the nation's highest court in more than a quarter century, and he will influence the direction of the court for decades.

6. Gorsuch isn’t the only political one in the family. His mother, Anne M. Gorsuch, was the fourth administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. She was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan and served from 1981 until 1983, when she resigned during a program mismanagement scandal that resulted in her being cited for contempt of Congress, The New York Times and Washington Post reported at the time.