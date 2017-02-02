New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman filed a motion to join the lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order stopping immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Schneiderman called the order "unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American."

“President Trump’s intent to discriminate against Muslims is clear," Schneiderman said in a statement.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, the Urban Justice Center and others. Schneiderman's motion to join was filed at the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York.

Trump's order suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days, put an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Schneiderman said the proposed complaint accuses Trump of discriminating against Muslims, changing the interpretation and implementation of the order and causing "profound harm to New York."

The executive order “significantly harmed the overall health and well-being of New York and its people, as well as its business interests and economy,” the complaint says.

With Reuters