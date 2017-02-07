New York City students are planning to walk out of school on Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The students will walk out at noon and meet at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan for a rally at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook event page.

Trump’s executive order bars refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. While it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Friday, the organizers of the walkout say they “must remain vigilant.”

“As NYC students we must rise up against bigotry, hatred, and prejudice,” organizers wrote.

The event is hosted by Hebh Jamal, a Bronx high school student, and co-sponsored by the New York Immigration Coalition, Arab American Association of New York and MPower Change.

Over 700 people said they are planning to participate in the walkout, according to the event page. An organizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.