Cory and Shawn, Nick and Schmidt, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden – all are modern-day bromances, but only one of these duos are real-life best friends.

Admit it, Obama and Biden have the kind of friendship that most of us wish we could have with a person – you know, instead of your cat.

Although the president and vice president came from very different backgrounds, they joined together eight years ago to better the lives of the American people, and in the process have become BFFs.

During his farewell address on Tuesday, Obama said choosing Biden as his vice president was the best decision he made.

"...Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargaign I gained a brother," Obama said, speaking directly to Biden from the stage. "And we love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our lives."

The pair even have friendship bracelets to prove their BFF status. But just in case you need more proof, here are 15 times Obama and Biden were the epitome of #friendshipgoals.

Yes, these bracelets exist. And yes, they belong to Biden and Obama. Biden tweeted this photo along with a heartwarming birthday message for the president. "Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever," Biden said. (Credit: Joe Biden (@VP) via Twitter) Yes, these bracelets exist. And yes, they belong to Biden and Obama. Biden tweeted this photo along with a heartwarming birthday message for the president. "Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever," Biden said. (Credit: Joe Biden (@VP) via Twitter)

Biden isn't the only one to send mushy tweets on his BFF's birthday. Obama had this message for Biden: "Happy birthday, Joe! The best @VP and friend I could have had alongside me these past eight years." Awwww. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand) Biden isn't the only one to send mushy tweets on his BFF's birthday. Obama had this message for Biden: "Happy birthday, Joe! The best @VP and friend I could have had alongside me these past eight years." Awwww. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand)

Only Biden could make Obama laugh as he addresses the nation after President-elect Donald Trump's victory. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) Only Biden could make Obama laugh as he addresses the nation after President-elect Donald Trump's victory. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Don't you wish you had a BFF who looked at you the way Biden looks at Obama? (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm) Don't you wish you had a BFF who looked at you the way Biden looks at Obama? (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

They have heated discussions over Shake Shack, just like all New Yorkers and their BFFs. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) They have heated discussions over Shake Shack, just like all New Yorkers and their BFFs. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Obama and Biden arriving for Easter Prayer Breakfast at the White House is all of us after waiting an hour to be seated at brunch. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) Obama and Biden arriving for Easter Prayer Breakfast at the White House is all of us after waiting an hour to be seated at brunch. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Biden looks like a really good hugger. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Biden looks like a really good hugger. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

They've stood by each other through tough times. When Biden's son Beau died, he asked Obama to deliver the eulogy. (Credit: Getty Images -- Pool / Drew Angerer) They've stood by each other through tough times. When Biden's son Beau died, he asked Obama to deliver the eulogy. (Credit: Getty Images -- Pool / Drew Angerer)

And they celebrate each other's accomplishments, too, like when Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) And they celebrate each other's accomplishments, too, like when Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

They chill outside of the White House. (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) They chill outside of the White House. (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

And they hang with each other's families, too. (Credit: Getty Images -- Pool / Alexis C. Glenn) And they hang with each other's families, too. (Credit: Getty Images -- Pool / Alexis C. Glenn)

They make each other laugh even when other people are talking. (Credit: Getty Images -- Pool / Michael Reynolds) They make each other laugh even when other people are talking. (Credit: Getty Images -- Pool / Michael Reynolds)

When Obama told Biden at his farewell address that he "gained a brother" and they both got choked up, and then we all wept quietly in front of our TVs. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm) When Obama told Biden at his farewell address that he "gained a brother" and they both got choked up, and then we all wept quietly in front of our TVs. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)