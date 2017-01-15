President Barack Obama, in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, said he urged his successor, Donald Trump, during one of their discussions, to not erode “certain institutional traditions,” as the real estate mogul looks to leave his own mark on the Oval Office.

Obama, in an hourlong interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft, spoke about his expectations for Trump’s presidency, and his own legacy as the nation’s 44th president.

“I think everybody has to acknowledge, don’t underestimate the guy, because he’s going to be 45th president of the United States,” Obama told Kroft when asked to weigh in on Trump’s Twitter usage. “The one thing I’ve said to him directly is . . . just make sure that as we go forward, certain norms, certain institutional traditions, don’t get eroded, because they’re in place for a reason.”

Since winning the election, Trump has bucked several diplomatic norms, including using Twitter to take aim at foreign powers.

Obama said while Trump “ran sort of an improvisational campaign,” without the support of “many of the establishment in his own party,” he does not believe improvisation will work in the White House.

“He’s in the process of building up an organization and we will have to see how that works,” Obama said. “It’ll be a test for him and the people that he’s designated to be able to execute his vision.”