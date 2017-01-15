"60 Minutes" correspondent Steve Kroft and President Barack Obama chat in the Oval Office during an interview that aired on Jan. 15, 2017. (Credit: Twitter / @60Minutes)

Comments

More like this

Contract negotiations between the MTA and the Transportation Negotiations with MTA, transit workers go down to the wire The city's 5-cent plastic bag fee is set State legislators pledge effort to fight city’s plastic bag fee Mayor Bill de Blasio will join several celebrities Mayor, celebrities to protest on eve of Trump’s inauguration

Comments