A majority of the House of Representatives on Friday voted to advance legislation instructing committees to write legislation repealing President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law.

The procedural vote of 235 to 188 clears the way for a vote later on Friday to pass the measure to begin work on repealing Obamacare that already has been approved by the Senate. It strictly followed party lines, indicating solidarity among House Republicans on the issue.

Congress, under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump to act quickly, made the first move toward scrapping the law on Thursday when the Senate voted to instruct key committees to draft legislation by Jan. 27 to repeal it.

Trump applauded the swift efforts with a Friday morning tweet saying, "The 'Unaffordable' Care Act will soon be history!" The president-elect, who takes office on Jan. 20, pressed lawmakers this week to repeal and replace it "essentially simultaneously."

Some Republicans have expressed concern about starting a repeal before there is clarity about how to replace provisions of the complicated and far-reaching law.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has said repealing President Barack Obama's signature health insurance law entirely would cost roughly $350 billion over 10 years.

Conservative Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona dismissed concerns about adding billions of dollars to U.S. deficits. But Franks, who opposes abortion, said he would vote for the repeal measure because it also aims to stop all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a women's healthcare provider that uses some of its private funding for abortions.

Democrats, who have vowed to fight the repeal effort, have accused Republicans of rushing to scrap a law that has enabled up to 20 million previously uninsured Americans obtain health coverage, without offering a firm replacement plan.

Republicans, who have challenged Obamacare since it was enacted in 2010, say a good replacement would give states more control of a healthcare program.