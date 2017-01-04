Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the repeal of Obamacare

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the repeal of Obamacare would cost New York $3.7 billion. (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Comments

More like this

An LIRR train hit a bumper block and FDNY: Train hits bumping block and derails, injuring 103 A proposed City Council bill would create a Bill would create reward system for information in hit-run cases Kennedy Airport could undergo a $10 billion renovation Cuomo unveils plan to breathe new life into JFK airport

Comments