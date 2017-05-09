House Speaker Paul Ryan is slated to visit a Harlem charter school on Tuesday—drawing the ire of city officials and spurring calls for protests.

Ryan is expected to visit the Success Academy 1 Charter School in Harlem on West 118th Street between 12 and 2 p.m. as part of National Teachers Day, according to Mindy Rosier, a special education teacher at a public school that shares a building with Success Academy, who said the staff had been advised by NYPD officials.

Shortly after the news of the visit, groups including the Working Families Party, Citizen Action of New York and the New York Progressive Action Network planned a demonstration outside the school, slated to begin at 11 a.m.

The Working Families Party called out founder and CEO of The Success Academy Charter Schools Eva Moskowitz for standing with Ryan, who they criticized for the recent passage of the GOP healthcare bill in the House.

“What Moskowitz, Ryan and Betsy DeVos share is misguided market fundamentalism that believes students and patients need nothing but more competition,” Working Families Party National Director Dan Cantor said. “But that competition guarantees some people will lose, and that's the wrong way to treat public goods like education and healthcare. It's a dystopian agenda that every leader in New York must reject.”

Moskowitz was considered for education secretary by President Donald Trump before he selected DeVos for the role. Several big names have visited Success Academy in the past including Ivanka Trump and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Success Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Ryan’s office could not be immediately reached.

New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito on Monday, speaking at an unrelated forum in the Bronx, called on protesters to rally against Paul’s visit. The Democratic leader has been vocal in her opposition to the Trump administration and the Ryan-backed plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I just got an alert here which is disturbing to me that Speaker Ryan will be in New York City visiting a charter school in Harlem and I hope we organize ourselves to send a very strong message about what we believe about all that he is doing,” Mark-Viverito said. “And coming into Harlem at that, right, where the decisions they’re making are having severe, detrimental impacts on communities that we represent is pretty, pretty disturbing.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, during a Monday interview on NY1, said he would like to meet with Ryan during his visit to discuss the House’s recent vote to get rid of the Obama administration’s signature health care plan.

Meanwhile, Rosier, in an interview said it was “a slap in the face to all the hard working public school teachers out there,” that Ryan would choose to visit a city charter school, while not scheduling a meeting with public school students and teachers.

"He should come downstairs to my all special needs [public school], and see how hard we work,” Rosier said. “Public schools are the majority in this country and he needs to familiarize himself with what we do.”